ABERDEEN – Wear the badge with honor. Serve your community. Have integrity. These were a few of the messages passed on to the 16 graduating cadets of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office’s part-time training academy during July 20’s graduation ceremony at the Monroe County Courthouse.
Graduates of the training academy’s third class represented the MCSO, Mississippi State University, Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department, Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department, Fulton Police Department, Ecru Police Department, Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District and the Monroe County School District.
“There were a few in this class that may be doing something that may be the first in the state. They will be deployed to the campuses in Monroe County, where they already work and they are extra law enforcement officers on their campuses protecting the kids. This is something we’ve tried to make happen in law enforcement for a really long time, and this is just God’s time for us to be in a position to make it happen and we hope more departments across the state take advantage,” said Sheriff Kevin Crook.
Nathan Dabbs, who works at Smithville Attendance Center, was the class’ recruit leader.
“I joined the part-time academy to protect and serve the children and staff. The academy has taught me respect, discipline, core values and the power of the human body,” he said.
William Bowling of the MCSO was also part of the leadership team and earned the Top Cop Award for the best overall cumulative average for firearms, physical training, academics and leadership awards.
“We have spent many hours in the classroom on the importance of the job and how to perform the job correctly. There have been times when we’ve spent all day being shot with sim rounds. There have been days when we have driven fast on an air strip, but most important to me is the variety of men and women sitting before you today.”
Crook said each class dictates how far it wants to go with training, and this class pushed the boundaries.
“They work daily jobs like we all do and they did all this at night. It’s very demanding on their families,” said Capt. John Bishop of the MCSO.
He said members of the class motivated each other during the 18-week class, which included academics, physical therapy, firearms and driving elements.
“A career in law enforcement is not about self-enrichment as measured in a paycheck. It is about self-fulfillment measured in one’s soul and being committed to the community and its citizens to serve first,” said Monroe County Chief Deputy Billy Richey.
Ahead of administering the oath of office, Monroe County Justice Court Judge Sarah Cline Stevens commended cadets for their dedication and interest in law enforcement.
“You want to be a helper, you want to make a difference and restore honor and order to a country in the midst of an identify crisis. Either way, somebody probably tried to talk you out of it. Somebody might have wanted you to do something different, something more comfortable, something that was a little safer, but you persisted. You persisted because you believe sacrifice is necessary to uphold the code of conduct that every person should have the opportunity to live,” she said. “You persist in the face of adversity. You persist and attempt to change the public perception of law enforcement officers through honesty and integrity.”
