ABERDEEN – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office will partner with the National Take Back Iniative sponsored by the U.S. Department of Justice and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) on April 24. Expired or unused drugs can be delivered on or before that date from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, located at 700 N. Meridian St.
Items that can be delivered include controlled, non-controlled and over the counter substances. The general public is often unaware of the distinction in medication status. This program is anonymous, and all efforts should be made to protect the anonymity of individuals disposing of medication. No questions or requests for identification should be made.
Participants may dispose of medication in its original container by removing the medication from its container and disposing of it directly into the disposal box at the MCSO. If an original container is submitted, the individual should be encouraged to remove any identifying information from the label.
No effort should be made by law enforcement to count, inventory or log medications. A weight will be taken at the end of collection cycle.
All said dosage pharmaceutical products and liquids in consumer containers may be accepted. Liquid products, such as cough syrups, should remain tightly sealed in their original containers.
Intravenous solutions, injectables and syringes will not be accepted due to the potential hazard posed by bloodborne pathogens. Illicit substances such as marijuana and methamphetamines are not part of this initiative and should not be placed in collection containers. If an individual attempts to surrender an illicit controlled substance, law enforcement personnel should handle such material as abandoned property in accordance with department policy.
Vape pens or e-cigarette devices can be taken only after batteries have been removed.
For more information, call 369-2468.