A recent felony arrest in Prairie is an example of cases local law enforcement is dealing with involving stolen dirt bikes. As of late last week, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was working six such cases mostly in the Prairie, Wren and Aberdeen areas.
“I think it’s one of those seasonal things. Right now, every kid wants one. Because they don’t travel on the roads, we’re not stopping them and running VIN numbers or seeing if they’re stolen because we don’t encounter them,” said Sheriff Kevin Crook.
He said the dirt bikes range in value from $8,000 to $10,000.
While one recent case alongside Little Coontail Road was a theft, other cases have involved Facebook Marketplace scams.
The MCSO charged Theodus Reese, 18, with possession of stolen property in such a case. He was charged with felony attempt to commit motor vehicle theft and fraud by communication within 24 hours of making bond in the first case.
The case, which is linked to Facebook Marketplace scams, is still under investigation.
“If you think you’re being scammed, reach out to us or your jurisdiction because you’re probably not the first one and also work with law enforcement. That’s the only way we can get this stopped,” Crook said.
He urges for sellers to not let people test drive motorcycles, or other vehicles, as a precautionary measure to thefts and to also count money before turning over items for a sale.
Crook said people should also be careful in purchasing items because it could lead to robberies. He also cautions people that if an online deal seems too good to be true, law enforcement should be notified.
“What we’re seeing a lot of is stuff that used to be in the drug trade. It’s just easier to make that kind of money with these Harleys, Hellcats and dirt bikes, and there’s less risk involved in getting caught,” he said.
The MCSO investigated a similar case last year involving a Facebook Marketplace scam involving Harley Davidson motorcycles.
“The younger generation doesn’t have an $80,000 dually and trailer to go to Texas, so these 18-year-old kids have to figure out how to get that bike to them,” Crook said. “Be on the lookout for fake Facebook pages and if you’re going to travel somewhere to sell something, meet at a sheriff’s department or police station.”
He said the internet has made it easier for people to scam others.
“There’s no safe way. Used to, we’d say get a cashier’s check but now scammers are figuring out how to steal someone’s account, link that check to an account and the money’s in there until that person figures out money is missing,” he said.
To deter theft, Lt. Sam Mitchell said people should also avoid leaving anything of value in open carports, especially if it’s visible and close to the road. People should also not leave keys in the ignition of motorcycles, lawnmowers or ATVs.
Anyone with information in the recent stolen dirt bike cases should call the MCSO at (662) 369-2468 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.