SPLUNGE – The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a case of a vehicle found Aug. 24 in a ditch alongside Splunge Road.
The department was dispatched and once deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered a black 2011 GMC Denali found in the ditch, according to a press release from the MCSO.
The owner of the vehicle was notified and after an initial investigation, it is believed there was no foul play involved.
The department will continue an in-depth investigation into the matter, according to interim sheriff Curtis Knight.
Anyone with any information pertaining to this case can contact the MCSO at 369-2468 or your local law enforcement agency.