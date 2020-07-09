NETTLETON – A suspect is in custody following a recent shooting that sent one person to the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.
According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, James Staples, 37, was arrested without incident July 7 and charged with aggravated assault (domestic violence) and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
According to a press release, the shooting happened June 27 at Alicia Circle, which is off of Airline Road. Staples fled the scene before deputies arrived.
The MCSO was assisted by the North MS Narcotics Unit and the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office in the arrest.