According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Lance B Gilleylen of Aberdeen was stopped by a MCSO K-9 deputy Dec. 16 and found to be in possession of approximately 23 grams of methamphetamine.

According to the MCSO’s Facebook post, Gilleylen was also made aware of three warrants for sale of narcotics the agency had on him.

He is awaiting his bond to be set.

