According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Rana Marie Caples, 52, of Amory was arrested Feb. 7 for one count of burglary – breaking and entering a dwelling and one count of stealing a dog.

On Feb. 8, Ricky Ray Sanders, 28, of Columbus was charged with one count of motor vehicle theft and one count of fleeing or eluding a law officer in a motor vehicle.

Also on Feb. 8, Brittney Nicole Hughes, 33, of Amory was charged with one count of child abuse (endangering the child’s health).

On Feb. 10, Gregory Leon Griffin, 58, of Okolona was charged with one count of failure to register as a sex offender.

