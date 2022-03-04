According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office’s weekly press release, Tony Dale Simmons, 49, of Hamilton was arrested March 1 and charged with home repair fraud, first conviction over $10,000.

On March 2, Timothy Spencer Pace, 50, of Amory was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Jaylin Deshawn Souter, 20, of Pontotoc was also charged that day with motor vehicle theft.

