According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Tessa Marie Campbell, 31, of Mantachie was charged June 3 with one count of possession of a controlled substance.

Surhan Durrell Orr, 36, of Aberdeen was charged with one count of receiving stolen property and two counts of possession of a weapon by a felon June 7.

On June 9, James McLanahan, 51, of Amory was charged with one count of false pretense and one count of grand larceny.

