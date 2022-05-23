According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, William Ovin Putnam, 38, of Greenwood Springs was charged May 14 with one count of domestic violence aggravated assault.

Christopher Kent Jr., 30, of Senatobia was charged May 15 with one count of possession of a controlled substance.

Laura Elaine Ebert White, 33, of Smithville was also charged May 15 with one count of possession of a controlled substance.

