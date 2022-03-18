According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Megan Danielle Collier, 36, of Amory was charged March 15 with one count of child abuse (allowing child’s presence at drug sale).

Austin Scott Callahan, 27, of Aberdeen was charged March 16 with simple assault on a policeman in the line of duty.

Also on March 16, Colsanto P. Wallace, 40, of Amory was charged with receiving stolen property.

Steven Doyle Towery Jr., 29, of Amory was also charged March 16 with DUI – 3rd.

