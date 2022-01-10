According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office’s weekly report, Annie Brown, 38, of Prairie was charged with one count of credit card fraud Jan. 3.

Bridget Nicole Reed, 36, of Caledonia was charged Jan. 5 with four counts of child abuse.

Tyler Keith Jones, 23, of Nettleton was charged Jan. 6 with one count of statutory rape.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus