According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Antoine T. Griffin Jr., 27, of Prairie was charged May 6 with one count of conspiracy to commit a crime and two counts of false pretense.

Amy Bogan, 39, of Columbus was charged May 7 with one count of possession of a controlled substance.

Stephanie Dawn Cantrell, 37, of Caledonia was also charged May 7 for one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

