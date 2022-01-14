Sorry, an error occurred.
Managing Editor
According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office’s weekly report, Sharon May Crews, 31, of Fulton was charged Jan. 7 with a capias warrant for one count of possession of methamphetamine.
Also on Jan. 7, Jeffrey Morris French, 53, of Columbus was charged for capias warrants for possession of methamphetamine and fleeing or eluding law enforcement.
On Jan. 9, Tyreke Metcalfe, 23, of Florence, Alabama was charged with one count of kidnapping.
Christopher Devontae Bradley, 25, of Nettleton was charged Jan. 14 with two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Ray is the managing editor of the Monroe Journal.
Updated: January 14, 2022 @ 12:51 pm