According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office’s weekly report, Angel Lee Esteb, 49, of Aberdeen was charged with possession of a controlled substance Feb. 18.

On Feb. 21, Toby Rackley, 44, of Hamilton was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Jerry Daniel Dillard, 35, of Nettleton was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Jedadiah Paul Collier, 45, of Amory was also charged with possession of a controlled substance.

On Feb. 22, Vance Alex Householder, 56, of Amory was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

David W Greenhill, 54, of Aberdeen was charged Feb. 23 with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

