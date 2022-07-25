Purchase Access

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Brandon Ray Murff, 41, of Aberdeen was charged July 15 with one count of possession of methamphetamine. Woody Ray Mitchem, 62, of Amory was also charged July 15 with one count of possession of methamphetamine. He had a capias warrant.

