According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Brandon Ray Murff, 41, of Aberdeen was charged July 15 with one count of possession of methamphetamine. Woody Ray Mitchem, 62, of Amory was also charged July 15 with one count of possession of methamphetamine. He had a capias warrant.
On July 16, Brodie Handly Timbrook, 43, of Amory was charged with one count of first-degree arson.
Waldsee Sherrod Webber, 48, of Chicago was charged July 18 with two counts of failure to register as a sex offender.
Shaketa Fliming McMahon, 31, of Columbus was charged with one count of receiving stolen property July 20.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&