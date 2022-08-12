According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Sabrina Renee Cobb, 41, of Aberdeen was arrested Aug. 3 for one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of tampering with evidence.
Also on Aug. 3, Thomas Mathis Fowler Jr., 27, of Columbus and Holton Roy Christopher Manross, 19, of Caledonia were each charged with one count of grand larceny.
Tony Lee Hughes, 54, of Saltillo was charged with one count of burglary-breaking and entering of a dwelling Aug. 8.
Tashina D. Householder-Thompson, 40, of Aberdeen was charged Aug. 8 with one count of possession of a controlled substance.
Deborah Kaye Hughes, 46, of Saltillo was charged with one count of burglary of a commercial building Aug. 8.
On Aug. 8, Angie Dianna Phillips, 40, of Smithville was charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of violation of probation from the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
Justin Franklin Keith, 34, of Amory was charged Aug. 9 with one count of burglary-breaking and entering of a dwelling and motor vehicle theft.
Carolyn Luker, 61, and Richard Earl Luker, 59, both of Aberdeen, were each charged Aug. 10 with one count of failure to report abuse by a mandatory reporter.
Charles Deskin Mize, 29, of Aberdeen was charged Aug. 11 with one count of child pornography.
Nicholas Kierre Vaughn, 36, of Columbus was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance Aug. 12.
