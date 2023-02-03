According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Angelo Kelly, 57, of West Point was charged Jan. 30 with one count of possession of a controlled substance, one count of grand larceny and two counts of possession of a weapon by a felon.
William Mark Yagar, 58, of Aberdeen was also charged Jan. 30 with one count of possession of a controlled substance.
Krystie Jo Weaver, 36, of Amory was charged Jan. 31 with one count of felony attempt to commit a crime.
Nikki Leiann Russell, 33, of Nettleton was charged Feb. 1 with one count of felony possession of a controlled substance.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Mississippi...
Tombigbee River at Bigbee
For the Tombigbee River...including Fulton, Bigbee, Amory, Aberdeen
L & D...Minor flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis.
The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Tombigbee River at Bigbee.
* WHEN...Until this evening.
* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Flooding of low-lying agricultural land is
occurring.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CST Friday the stage was 14.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM CST Friday was 14.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.3
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage this
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&