According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office’s weekly report, Oleathia James Randle, 27, was charged Jan. 21 with one count of motor vehicle theft – value over $1,000.

Graham Wells Pritchett, 28, of Hamilton was charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance Jan. 23.

Randall Lynn Reynolds, 35, of Amory was charged Jan. 24 with possession of a controlled substance and child endangerment.

Tiffany Nicole Ingram, 27, of Sulligent, Alabama was charged Jan. 26 with possession of contraband in a correctional facility and trafficking a controlled substance.

Also on Jan. 26, Eric Sutton, 39, of Hamilton was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Johnny Suggs, 56, of Columbus was charged Jan. 27 with possession of methamphetamine.

Courtlin J. Kelone, 24, of Marksville, Louisiana was charged Jan. 27 with enticement of child to produce visual depiction of sexual conduct.

