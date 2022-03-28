According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Laspecial Deauryhia Tucker, 23, of Nettleton was charged March 20 with possession of a stolen firearm.

Sharprecious Christion Tucker, 26, of Okolona was also charged March 20 with one count of aggravated assault.

Robby Joseph Dempster, 37, of Shannon was charged March 21 with one count of trafficking a controlled substance.

