According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Rodney Keith Miller, 46, of Amory was charged with felony taking of a vehicle Sept. 24.
Also on Sept. 24, the MCSO arrested Joshua Lee Reese, 39, of Amory for one count of enticement of a child to meet for sexual purposes, one count of enticement of a child to produce visual depiction of sexual conduct and three counts of sexual battery.
Reese’s bond was set at $50,000 and as of Tuesday afternoon, he was being housed in the Monroe County Detention Center.