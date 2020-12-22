An ongoing investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and North Mississippi Narcotics led to an arrest into drug distribution throughout the county.
According to a press release from the MCSO, 2.2 pounds of crystal methamphetamine were recovered from a residence alongside Athens-Hatley Road Dec. 22. Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook said the street value of the meth is $50,000.
Waverly Antonio Wright, 34, was charged with aggravated trafficking (crystal methamphetamine, two pounds). He is currently on probation out of Lee County for kidnapping and robbery charges.
Monroe County Justice Court Judge Sarah Stevens set his bond at $750,000 Dec. 22.
A warrant has been issued in this case for Michael Montez Wright, Sr., 37, for the same charge.
He is currently on probation out of Monroe County for two counts of sale of methamphetamine.