ABERDEEN – Throughout the coming months, efforts will ramp up to develop the former cotton compress property across Meridian Street from the Monroe County Detention Center into a training facility to educate not only officers from across Mississippi but ultimately from throughout the south.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is currently in the acquisition process of the property.
It was recently approved by the Mississippi Department of Public Safety Office of Standards and Training to host a part-time training academy, which has been a vision of Billy Richey and John Bishop of the MCSO and Sheriff Kevin Crook for years.
“John Bishop and I, 20 years ago, literally walked around on that property and talked about how great it would be to have this as a place to train law enforcement and here we are 20 years later. I felt like God put that in our hearts back then and knew what was coming. All it was was a wish to us back then,” Crook said. “I think this is God seeing through something He started and laid on us and I’m excited because of that.”
Richey thanked the board of supervisors for listening to a plan for the vision and acting upon it.
“We’re acquiring the land and now we’re checking on getting a building for our training facility and we’ll have a shoot house there and a walking track. We’re also going to give back to Aberdeen with a basketball court, a park, pavilion and a walking track. It’s within walking distance for the kids from a few neighborhoods, so we’re going to do an outreach with our training facility also,” Richey said. “We want to train people across the state to make them better cops but we also want to help Aberdeen and reach out to them as far as community service and do some programs for the youth.”
There are currently 15 other part-time training academies in Mississippi, with locations in Columbus and Booneville being the closest. With the part-time academy, the MCSO is also approved to do skills update training for officers, basic refresher training for certifications and advanced courses.
Additionally, it will host junior law enforcement academies for youth during the summer.
The development will be done in stages.
Another goal for the 16-acre site is to develop a rehabilitation center for inmates to give them opportunities to complete their GEDs and WorkKeys and develop trade skills.
Molding quality officers
Part-time academies cover all mandatory curriculum required by the state before an officer can become certified, including more than 40 subject areas such as firearms, driving, defensive tactics, criminal law and constitutional law.
“Many offices are short-staffed and are depending on part-time officers. It’s a passion that we train these officers at a full-time level,” Bishop said.
Whereas a full-time academy includes 480 hours of training, the part-time academy requires a minimum of 307 hours. The MCSO’s academy will offer more than the 307 hours. From start to finish, the training is for 18 weeks in order to work around officers’ schedules.
“If we wanted to hire a part-time guy, we want that part-time guy to be able to do reports and answer a call just like a full-time guy. We should not know a difference between him and a full-time guy other than the certificate. As far as the daily duties we have, he should be able to perform just like a full-time certified officer. That’s the kind of guys we want to put out of our academy,” Richey said. “Our goal is for everybody in the state to know that we turn out a quality officer.”
He added between MCSO and Amory Police Department personnel, there are several instructors that can be used in-house, making the academy self-sustaining.
Even though the future site hasn’t been developed yet, the first part-time academy class will begin March 7, using Amory’s training facility alongside Waterway Drive and the Monroe County Airport. A graduation ceremony is planned for July.
“Amory is partnering up for this first one and letting us use their facility here at the Hero Building for the classes. The driving will be done at the airport and be done there once we have our facility up since it’s open. We will probably do firearms training in Amory and also maybe in Aberdeen. Aberdeen has teamed up with us as well, and their chief is onboard also,” Richey said, adding it’s a countywide effort.
Richey and Bishop both thanked Crook, the board of supervisors and the Lord for allowing the opportunity to flourish.
“The Lord’s in this. It starts in Him, and we believe in Him. The sheriff allows it, and the board supports us, and we want to give back to everyone else. It’s not a money factor. We want to train guys from across the state to make them better and give back to Aberdeen,” Richey said.
An influx to the economy
The addition of the part-time training academy will be a boost to the local economy as it attracts more people to the area.
“People are going to buy at the stores, they’re going to need food, there are things they’re going to have to have. When we get fully up and running with the part-time academy, the skills update training, the refresher training and all the advanced classes, there should be a really steady flow of officers on a regular basis coming in, which is really going to be beneficial to the community, and the community is going to see that,” Bishop said, adding a future goal is to have onsite housing units for students with the training academy.
Graduation ceremonies will also bring more people to town.
“When you have 15 guys show up [for training], that’s 15 guys who are going out to eat for supper break. When we get these specialty classes, these guys will be here for three or four days,” Richey said.
The MCSO was also recently approved to be a site for a correctional officers training academy as well, which will produce more of an influx of jail personnel to town.
The Monroe County Chamber of Commerce assisted in a plan to purchase the property. Chamber director Chelsea Baulch and Crook told the Aberdeen Board of Aldermen last week items were going to be in place to seek grant funding to help.
“The sheriff reached out to us as far back as August, along with Major Richey, to brainstorm this idea and to really see how we could make it worthwhile,” Baulch said.
In addition to seeking grants, people are invited to contribute to the effort.
“If there are businesses and individuals that have this is on their heart, if they want to see good law enforcement, if they want to see community involvement between law enforcement and community or just want it for the town of Aberdeen and want to be a part of it, reach out to us and we’d definitely love to sit down with them and answer their questions and see where they might could help out,” Crook said.
City leaders expressed their appreciation and support of the project during last week’s meeting.