The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has witnessed an increased volume of sexual abuse and child abuse cases in the past several months. While some of it is attributed to online activity, some of it has even been linked to family members.
“We’ve seen other family members using children to call in perpetrators. A lot of times it’s cousins, aunts or uncles who will use those children to try to further what they’re trying to go for,” said investigator Spencer Woods, adding people will trade sex with children for money or drugs. “Essentially, if you mess around and mess with a kid in Monroe County, we’re going to get you.”
A juvenile runaway case the MCSO investigated earlier this year in Gattman led to six people charged with crimes, including statutory rape and felony child abuse. Family members were charged in the case.
According to MCSO statistics from January 2020 until the beginning of June, there were 20 reports of child sex crimes, one report of an adult sex crime, 38 reports of drug-related child abuse, six reports of physical-related child abuse, four reports of child porn and one report of human trafficking.
Several more cases have been reported in the past two weeks to add to these numbers, including a kidnapping.
A family matter
Woods said when it comes to physical abuse, many of the cases are covered up by family members.
“It’s usually when something else happens that we find out about it,” he said.
Drug-related child abuse represents the biggest statistic of those provided by the department last week. Cases could include mothers using drugs while pregnant or while near their children.
For cases involving children, Woods works closely with several agencies, including Child Protective Services (CPS), the Family Resource Center in Tupelo and the district attorney’s office.
“There’s actually not a state statute for child abuse if the mother intakes illicit drugs while she’s pregnant. There’s no law about that because the State of Mississippi doesn’t look at a child being a child until they take their first breath,” he said, adding he received several CPS referrals about these cases.
He has backing from an assistant district attorney and has since booked several mothers for such cases.
Registered sex offenders
Through the statistics, there were also 16 reports of non-compliance for Monroe County sex offenders. Woods said there are 101 registered sex offenders registered in the county.
“Maybe 12 of those are deceased because they don’t go off the list. I currently have three incarcerated here and several that are in prison right now that will be back on my rolls as soon as they get back from prison,” he said. “We don’t harass them and don’t mess with them but make sure they’re doing what they’re supposed to do.”
Registered sex offenders must report any changes of address, and rules include not being able to live within 3,000 feet of schools, daycares, playgrounds, ballparks and other places designated for children.
“People who lived somewhere when they offended can go back to their original address. If they ever move from there, they can never go back. That’s the only loophole we have,” Woods said.
Saying something
A second adult sex crime was reported early last week, and Woods said it’s a small number because most victims don’t come forward to report information.
Woods encourages people to contact their local law enforcement agencies if they see suspicious activity.
“If you’ve got somebody trying to give something to your kid like money or toys, they’re doing it for a reason. They’re trying to build that trust and bond,” said Sheriff Kevin Crook, citing an example of suspicious activity.
Woods advises parents to monitor their children’s online activity because it’s easy for predators to communicate their ways into teens’ lives.
Online activity
Several times, Woods has seen where online predators try to fill the boyfriend or girlfriend role for single teens who sign up for dating and social media apps, which could ultimately lead to a meet up between the two.
The MCSO collaborated on a 2019 case of a missing 13-year-old girl from Aberdeen. A Louisiana man was charged with kidnapping and sexual abuse in the case.
“We got the MBI and FBI involved in that and got her back, but that was a case of human trafficking. She was getting on these dating apps, and I’ve had several other girls getting on these dating apps and social media,” Woods said.
Crook added online apps could lead to exploitation.
“If you see some of these apps, they’re reformatting some of them that have been out for a while so that you can pay for services. They’re starting to make way to where you can get subscribers and they’ll pay for whatever you’re putting out,” Crook said. “All these apps pay for whatever the kids are putting out there, and that’s a trap.”
Earlier this spring, the Monroe County Board of Supervisors gave its blessing to initiate a program for local students explaining dangers such as online predators, human trafficking and sex crimes. Deputy Cherylann Roberson, who heads up a northeast Mississippi task force in the works dealing with human trafficking, pitched the idea.