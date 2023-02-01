mcj-2023-02-01-news-mcso-academy

From left, Sam Mitchell, Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook, Scotty Clark and John Bishop stand in front of the frame of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office's part-time law enforcement training academy. Work for it to take further shape is expected to begin this month.

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL

ABERDEEN – Roughly a year ago, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office acquired land formerly used as a cotton compress with the intention of creating a part-time law enforcement training academy.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you