ABERDEEN – Roughly a year ago, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office acquired land formerly used as a cotton compress with the intention of creating a part-time law enforcement training academy.
Two graduating classes later, it has generated roughly $10,000 and attracted cadets from as far away as Webster and Clay counties.
Framework was completed for the building in late January, and more work is expected to be done this month by using inmate labor and in-house volunteers.
The Monroe County Detention Center generated $375,230 for 2021-2022 through booking in subjects for other law enforcement agencies, in addition to $67,069.61 for inmate privileges and $14,456.98 for background checks, fingerprints and tobacco pouch sales to inmates.
“The deal was to use one year’s revenue to get that building built and not use taxpayer money,” said Sheriff Kevin Crook in recapping original talks with the board of supervisors. “We’ve spent an estimated $130,000 so far on the project, which is still far under the revenue.”
He expressed appreciation for the supervisors’ support.
“We appreciate the community support. It’s what’s fueling all of this. Our supervisors support us, and I think the community, in general, sees what’s going on and is supportive with it. When the building is up, there will be ways for us to partner with restaurants and with different ways with the community,” Crook said.
The MCSO is still pursuing various grants for the part-time training academy.
Once complete, the building will include a classroom, gym, records department and matted area for defensive tactic training and, for the community, women’s self defense classes.
Plans for the overall acreage include a firing range, walking track, basketball court, dormitories and mock city to train cadets on how to respond to various calls.
Businesses and individuals are invited to donate outbuildings, sheds or modular homes for the mock city.
Crook said maintenance of the property will provide more jobs for inmates and a possible place for classes for them in time.
More momentum
The next part-time training academy, which MCSO instructor John Bishop expects to be the biggest one yet, begins March 20 and ends July 20. Additionally, the next corrections officer academy is scheduled for Feb. 6-March 1. It will also utilize the new building after it is completed.
Feedback received from the previous classes includes the training academy is providing top quality training and the cadets know they’re cared about.
“They’re not getting paid extra for doing this. John’s going to make whatever he makes whether he did the academy or not. All the nights training is just out of passion to see good law enforcement officers,” Crook said.
Hosting classes is opening more opportunities. The MCSO has received multiple grants to provide for equipment not only for the training academy but for the department as well, including radios and tactical medical and rescue equipment.
“We’ve gotten approximately $187,000 in grants so far,” Bishop said. “A new one opens up next month, and we’ll try to put in for another $200,000.”
Crook said having a regional training center is helping secure additional grants, and the equipment is helping the MCSO better serve the county.
“It helps us be more prepared and get the necessary training they need more regularly through the year. With these kits, we’ve got medical equipment to train on wound packing, and it’s a lot of stuff they’re going to get better at. It makes it better overall. Plus, we’ll be hosting classes for officers from all over the area, not just through academies,” Bishop said.
Rescue equipment through the grants includes tools to move victims from danger zones to safe zones.
“With all these mass shootings, law enforcement is there way before the ambulance service or EMTs are going to be able to get there, and we need that medical training to be able to save lives until we can get them evacuated out,” Crook said.
“The foundation we laid was sending people to instructor schools rather just to a school. Now, that’s paying off, and we’re not having to outsource teachers and bring them in to teach a class. We’re able to do it ourselves, which makes us more efficient. If we’re able to teach something, we become better at it ourselves. All that helps Monroe County as a whole,” he added.
Another class the academy can host trains civilians on how to aid in rescues until first responders arrive on scene.
After a housing situation is worked out, the training academy will be poised to host more classes through Homeland Security. Crook invites any community partners who can provide air B&B properties to help with lodging.
