The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone with any information on Theotis Anderson’s whereabouts. The 36-year-old is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the MCSO at 369-2468.
MCSO seeking whereabouts of subject wanted for failure to register
Ray Van Dusen
Updated: December 9, 2019 @ 5:43 pm
