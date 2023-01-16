mcj-2023-01-11-news-law-academy-graduation

During a graduation ceremony Jan. 3, Justin Garza of the Amory Police Department, right, walks to receive his certificate of completion of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office's part-time training academy.

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL

ABERDEEN – The second class of law enforcement officers through the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office part-time training academy celebrated a milestone Jan. 3 through their graduation.

