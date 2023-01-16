During a graduation ceremony Jan. 3, Justin Garza of the Amory Police Department, right, walks to receive his certificate of completion of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office's part-time training academy.
ABERDEEN – The second class of law enforcement officers through the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office part-time training academy celebrated a milestone Jan. 3 through their graduation.
“Some of you will be called officers. Some will be called deputies. Some will be called policemen. Some may call you heroes, and others may call you names that aren’t very nice,” said Circuit Court Judge Kelly Mims.
He told graduates their role in law enforcement is a huge responsibility.
“Your boss is the citizens,” Mims said. “You belong to the counties and cities that you work for. Your uniforms, your patrol cars, your titles all belong to them so don’t ever forget that. You work for the people.”
He and Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook stressed the need of being trusted members of law enforcement, with Mims saying graduates need to be their brothers’ and sisters’ keeper while on duty.
“We don’t just care that you make it home to your families out there, we also care that you do this job right, that you build a reputation for yourself and your department. The last thing this world needs right now is another lazy or dirty cop. We represent one another. When we started this academy, we said we’re not a fan of law enforcement; we’re a fan of good law enforcement,” Crook said.
He said people will depend on the graduates to handle any situation they respond to, adding there’s no way to train and equip them for every single situation ahead of them. However, everything learned through the academy offers a solid foundation.
“Never stop learning, never stop training, never stop pushing yourself and testing yourself,” Crook said. “You will make a difference in people’s lives. You may not realize it in the moment but just doing your job right will impact people.”
