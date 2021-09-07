AMORY – The Monroe County Training School (MCTS) and Amory Homecoming Reunion Committee is excited to share it has committed a $1,000 scholarship to three graduating Amory High School seniors. The 2021 winners were selected based upon their academic achievement and commitment to pursue higher education.
We are pleased to announce Ja’Kobey Tyrone Cope is the winner of the John Hilliard Scholarship, which is awarded to the student with the highest grade point average with roots emanating from the West Amory community. Mr. Hilliard was a founder of the MCTS and Amory Homecoming Reunion organization and started the scholarship fund.
MCTS/West Amory High School (WAHS) is just as proud of Amaya Trimble and Anndrea Dobbs for their stellar academic achievements and commitment to pursue higher education.
District 5 Supervisor Hosea Bogan has become a strong supporter of the reunion and the scholarship fund. He recalled that John Hillard emphasized and once stated, “We are at a time in the American
economy when so many jobs require some post-high school education and as you know, Mississippi and the federal financial support for education is decreasing. We assure donors that 100 percent of their contributions go to support each of the annual $1,000 scholarships.
Every two years, individuals with roots coming from students of the Monroe County Training School and West Amory High School are welcomed back home to Amory from across town and from towns across the world.
People young and old come together once again to celebrate the past, as well as future excellent performance in endeavors in high school, the West Amory community and the world beyond. During the 2022 reunion, scholarship recipients of 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022, in addition to their parents/guardians, will be publicly applauded at a reunion dinner predicated on their high school and post-secondary education achievements.
Joe Gunn, president of the MCTS/WAHS Homecoming Reunion, encourages the public to share our pride for this trio of students with incredible drive to pursue their post-secondary education and goals.