The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) recently released assessment results dealing with kindergarten and pre-kindergarten readiness.
Mississippi’s average scale score through 33,265 test-takers was 487, with 31.97 percent scoring at or above 530, which denotes 70 percent mastery and an indicator a student can identify most letters of the alphabet and match most of them with sounds.
The assessment indicates student understanding and capabilities upon entering kindergarten through early literacy skills evaluation.
The Monroe County School District’s 177 students logged the highest average scale score in the county with 527. A total of 48.59 percent test-takers scored at or above 530.
Hamilton had the highest percentage of students scoring at or above with 61.22 percent. The school’s 49 test-takers had an average scale score of 554.
Smithville’s 39 kindergartners had an average scale score of 541, with 51.28 percent scoring at or above 530.
Hatley had 89 test-takers, with the average scale score of 505. The total of those scoring at or above 530 was 40.45 percent.
West Amory Elementary School’s 118 students who took the kindergarten assessment had an average scale score of 485, with 26.27 percent scoring at or above 530.
Nettleton Primary School’s 94 kindergartens had an average scale score of 475, with 25.53 percent scoring at or above 530.
Aberdeen Elementary School’s 68 kindergartens had an average scale score of 454, and 17.65 percent scored at or above 530.
Statewide, 54.74 percent of students scored early emergent, 40 percent scored in the late emergent category, 4.52 percent were in the transitional reader category, and less than one percent were probable readers.
Pre-kindergarten results
As far as pre-kindergarten scores, the Monroe Early Learning Collaborative, which is comprised of several headstarts, daycares and school settings, registered an average scale score of 404.
The cut score through the assessment is 498, which ensures students are prepared for kindergarten. Students who score 498 at the end of pre-kindergarten have mastered 70 percent of early literacy skills, according to the MDE.
The state scale score average was 412 through 2,706 test-takers. A total of 86.95 percent scored below 498, and 13.05 percent scored above the mark.
Aberdeen Headstart’s 22 students had an average scale score of 380, with none scoring above 498. The 12 students in Aberdeen’s pre-K program had an average scale score of 384 with none scoring above 498.
Calvert’s ABC Preschool & Nursery had 20 test-takers, and the average scale score was 409. Ten percent scored above 498.
Amory’s Headstart had 15 test-takers, with 409 being the average scale score. A total of 6.67 percent scored above 498. The 60 students at West Amory Elementary School had a scale score of 397, with a total of 6.67 percent scoring above 498.
The 20 test-takers at Hamilton Elementary School had a scale score of 439, with a total of 25 percent scoring above 498. Eleven test-takers at Hamilton’s Lil’ Blessings Child Care & Learning Center had an average scale score of 374, with none scoring above 498.
The 27 test-takers at Hatley Elementary School had an average scale score of 412, with a total of 11.11 percent scoring above 498.
The 13 students at Smithville Elementary School had a scale score average of 432, with 7.69 percent scoring above 498.