Public schools throughout the state learned last week where they stood in performance through Mississippi statewide accountability system data. Results of spring assessments, graduation rates, student growth and participation rate reflective of the ‘21-‘22 school year are among factors for the letter grade ratings.
Schools serving Monroe County schools showed increases and decreases through the first grade ratings received since 2019.
According to data released by the Mississippi Department of Education Sept. 27, the Monroe County School District earned an A, the Amory School District earned a B, and the Aberdeen and Nettleton school districts earned C ratings.
This year is the first year schools received letter grades in three years due to COVID-19 setbacks. The last grade ratings are reflective on the 2018-2019 school year.
While most elementary and middle schools statewide are rated on 700-point scales, most high schools are rated on traditional 1,000-point scales. Schools with configurations that include grades below 9 are rated on non-traditional 1,000-point scales, as is the case with Hamilton, Hatley and Smithville attendance centers.
Monroe County School District
The Monroe County School District’s rating marked the highest letter grade it has ever received.
“Monroe County School District achieved an A rating for the first time. Our teachers are the reason,” said Monroe County School District Superintendent Dr. Chad O’Brian. “The minimum score for an A rating with the Mississippi Department of Education is 668 out of 1,000 points, and we scored 694. It’s a great day for us.”
Individual score totals for MCSD’s schools were 715 at Smithville, 703 at Hatley and 665 at Hamilton, according to data released by the MDE.
“We get three scores, which are averaged to get the score for the district as a whole. Smithville achieved an A rating, while Hamilton and Hatley made solid B scores,” O’Brian said.
Reflecting on 2019’s results, the Monroe County School District was rated as a B, with Hamilton, Hatley and Smithville all rated as B schools.
While the school district ranked 26th in the state this year, Smithville Attendance Center placed ninth among non-traditional 1,000-point schools, with Hatley close behind at number 14.
O’Brian was particularly excited about Hatley’s growth, which missed an A rating by only 13 points.
“There is much to be excited about with regard to our scores. MCSD achieved 74% growth on math assessments. That is literally three out of every four students showing improvement in math. English/Language Arts growth was 66%, which is phenomenal in its own right. MCSD also had a 78% rate of proficiency in U.S. history. We have also seen a sizable increase in the number of our students that are labeled College and Career Ready. This number directly relates to ACT scores and/or industry certification, along with the WorkKeys assessment that can assist students in quickly entering the workforce,” he said.
O’Brian credited the leadership of his predecessor, former superintendent Brian Jernigan, for the district’s growth, although O’Brian headed up the district’s highest achieving school last year as Smithville Attendance Center principal.
He shared a quote attributed to former Alabama coach Bear Bryant illustrating the value of teamwork.
“A lot more can be accomplished when it doesn’t matter who gets the credit,” he said.
Amory School District
The Amory School District nearly missed having an A rating for the year, according to district superintendent Brian Jones.
“We are very proud of our students, teachers and administrators for their hard work this past year. We have two A schools and two B schools. We will continue to work on areas to improve and celebrate the success we all had. We are currently looking at all of our data and will work on plans to improve. Our district fell short of the A rating by less than one point; we will strive to get that back to that as soon as possible,” he said.
According to results, East Amory Elementary School had 470 total points, and West Amory Elementary School had 467 total points. Both schools received A ratings.
Amory Middle School had 379 points, and Amory High School had 723 points. Both schools were rated as B schools.
For the previous letter grade ratings, Amory received its first A rating since 2013. For 2019’s results, West and East Amory elementary schools were rated as A schools, and Amory middle and high schools were B-rated schools.
West Amory Elementary School Principal Letricia French credits a good working relationship with teachers and administrators at East Amory Elementary School.
“We pride ourselves in being the foundation for East Amory and the district. We work hard with our small groups, explicit phonics instruction and multi-sensory-based mathematics and reading instruction to ensure the best learning for our students. If our students don't grasp the content when it is introduced to them, we work hard to find ways to help them understand it that best suits their needs. Even if it means asking the teacher down the hall from us how she taught it.
“We are excited about the things we have going on at West Amory. I feel that we have consistently performed well due to the fabulous teachers, parents and students here each school year,” she added.
French said true learning is a constant exchange.
“I think this is what helps us stay afloat. We remain student-centered and focused on learning (even if it's our own learning). Our scores and growth are based on only the third- and fourth-grade scores of students who attended our school building for the majority of their time in K through second grade. It starts in kindergarten with the learning there (as indicated by the growth of those students on the state MKAS assessment support system screener each year). They ignite the learning, and it continues from there,” she said.
East Amory Elementary School Principal Dr. Deirdre Huntley is grateful for the consistent support received from parents to enable students of the school to maintain its A rating.
“Our teachers work hard to find the gaps. They not only remediate learning deficits but also enrich students who are on-target, as well as high-achievers,” she said.
Teachers devote individualized instruction through i-Ready, an online program for reading and/or math that helps determine needs, personalize learning and monitor progress throughout the school year.
“We also do accelerated reader, as well as provide incentives for students to reach monthly and quarterly goals. We have a star wall display with students’ pictures along with a star, which color changes as they advance toward their goals. The literacy team sponsors a semester-end party in December where students win prizes ranging from candy and food to a tablet,” Huntley said.
Aberdeen School District
Aberdeen’s C rating shows significant gains, compared to 2019’s F rating. The district’s point total was 542 points.
Aberdeen Elementary School earned a B rating with 399 total points, Belle-Shivers Middle School had a C rating with 335 points, and Aberdeen High School received an F and had a point total of 502.
While AES showed the largest gain from being an F-rated school in 2019, Belle-Shivers Middle School improved from a D rating. AHS’ 2019 rating was a C.
Aberdeen School District Superintendent Dr. Andrea Pastchal-Smith congratulated all the students, faculty and staff for their hard work and dedication and expressed how proud she is of everyone who played a vital role in the improved rating.
“The Aberdeen School District’s improved grade is largely due to the progress students made during the 2021-22 school year rebounding after achievement declined in the first year of the pandemic. We are elated with the academic performance of our math lowest-performing students who excelled to 63.2%. Aberdeen Elementary School is a B school,” she said.
Smith noted AES’ significant improvements in proficiency, growth of all students and growth of the lowest performing students. The third-grade Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP) reading proficiency increased from 11.4 to 34.5%, growth of all students increased to 59.4%, and the lowest performing students improved to 78%.
“We are very thankful to move from an F to a B rating. The teachers, students and parents have worked really hard, and that effort was rewarded with an increased rating of a B. We want to say thank you so much to fourth-grade teachers at Belle-Shivers Middle School because our grade comes from a combination of third- and fourth-grade teachers and students. We are thankful teamwork was done across both buildings to get us to this point,” said AES Principal Kristen Fondren.
She added the B rating is a motivator for the current school year.
“Several of our teachers who have been here over the last seven or eight years cried when I told them we increased to a B because they knew how much hard work went into it and were thankful their hard work was paying off,” she said. “We don’t want to regress and want to continue to build upon the success. The kids in Aberdeen deserve high-performing schools, and the teachers are bought into doing as much as they can to keep our school district successful.”
Smith also said third-grade MAAP math proficiency increased from 12.9 to 43.6%, and growth of all students increased to 63%.
“Belle-Shivers Middle School also improved significantly. Our students’ math proficiency increased to 29.7%, growth of all students increased to 55.1%, and lowest performing students improved to 65.2%. The eight-grade science proficiency scores improved to 30.4%.
“Aberdeen High School increased the lowest performing students math growth to 106.9%, which is tremendous growth. Algebra I proficiency increased from 0 to 13.7%. Biology I proficiency scores increased to 40.8%, and the U.S. history scores also increased to 60.6% proficiency. We are proud of the growth at AHS; unfortunately, it has a rating of an F, based on the 2021-2022 school year. Aberdeen High School will increase the rigor and student engagement in the classroom,” Smith said.
She said the district is working diligently to improve proficiency and growth for all students.
“Our teachers utilize a variety of strategies to address students’ deficiencies and provide enrichment for our students’ strengths. It is imperative that instruction is clearly align to the academic standards, and teachers implement differentiated instruction to know the status of each student. Student data will drive instruction each day. When our students excel, we will celebrate their successes,” Smith said.
Nettleton School District
Nettleton School District Superintendent Tim Dickerson applauded districtwide growth, especially at Nettleton High School, while recognizing opportunities for improvements.
NHS was rated as a B, with a total of 679 points, Nettleton Intermediate School was rated as a D with 316 total points, and Nettleton Primary School was rated as an F with 256 points. In 2019, the Nettleton School District was rated as a C district, with Nettleton Primary School as a B and NHS and then Nettleton junior high and upper elementary schools as C-rated schools.
Dickerson said for the ’21-’22 data, Nettleton Primary School had the highest proficiency scores for English and math it has had in several years.
“The primary school is doing a phenomenal job, and that letter grade reflects the opposite of that,” he said. “The biggest part of the issue came from one underperforming grade. We’ve had to revamp the whole way we approach that grade. If we’d had growth in that grade, we would’ve been in a lot better shape.”
As far as NHS, math and history scores witnessed significant growth.
“Our math growth was phenomenal. Growth overall was 93%, and the math with the lowest 25% (of students) was 103%. Even the proficiency was 67%, which is way above what we’ve historically done. If we can make that same focus on ELA and get some growth there, they’re going to be inching toward an A,” Dickerson said.
He recognizes needs to increase proficiency levels at the intermediate school and overall student growth throughout the district.
“We’ve hired interventionalists and consultants to help us with data in the schools and to help our teachers understand what all the numbers mean. The overall goal is for every student to improve by five raw scores above what they did last year,” Dickerson said.
More buy-in from the community can help the school district improve.
“Parents need to be asking the students what they’re doing in school and need to be offering any kind of help they can. If they can’t individually help their child, they can ask the school for some help or can get outside help,” he said.
The district offers an online tutoring service, Paper, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
“The letter grade is not who we are, but we still have to strive for that A in every area and that’s what we’re doing,” Dickerson said. “If we can all work together to make sure our kids are doing what they’re supposed to be doing, they can’t help but succeed.”
