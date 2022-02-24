Members of Hamilton High School's class of 2021 toss their hats to close out last year's graduation ceremony. According to data from the Mississippi Department of Education, Hamilton had the highest graduation rate in the county.
Statewide, graduation rates are on an upward trend, while dropout rates continue to decrease, according to a report released last week by the Mississippi Department of Education. According to data reflective of the class of 2021, Mississippi’s graduation rate was 88.4 percent, compared to 82.3 percent in 2017, which was the first year listed on the report.
The state’s dropout rate was 8.5 percent, compared to 10.8 percent in 2017.
As far as Monroe County’s schools, Hamilton High School had the highest graduation rate with 91.8 percent and a dropout rate of 6.1 percent through 49 students in the class of 2021.
Smithville High School followed with 36 students finishing last year with an 88.9 percent graduation rate and 8.3 percent dropout rate.
The 66 students in Hatley High School’s class of 2021 had a graduation rate of 87.9 percent, with a 10.6 percent dropout rate.
The Monroe County School District as a whole had an 89.4 percent graduation rate and an 8.6 percent dropout rate through 151 students.
Nettleton High School’s 101 students had an 83.2 percent graduation rate and a 10.9 percent dropout rate.
Aberdeen High School’s 58 students had a graduation rate of 82.8 percent and a dropout rate of 6.9 percent.
Through 103 students in last year’s graduating class, Amory High School had a graduation rate of 81.6 percent and a dropout rate of 12.6 percent.
The Mississippi School for Math and Science and the Mississippi School of the Arts both tied for the highest graduation rates in the state at 100 percent.
Schools tying with a zero percent dropout rate were the Mississippi School for Math and Science, the Mississippi School of the Arts, the Mississippi Schools for the Blind and Deaf and Corinth High School.