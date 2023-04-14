Scotty Clark, left, and Sam Mitchell of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office pose with Mississippi Department of Corrections Deputy Commissioner of Community Corrections Nathan Blevins during his recent visit to assess storm damage throughout the county.
RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL
Sheriff Kevin Crook is pictured with Blevins at the command center.
As of early last week, roughly 4,000 hours of labor had been contributed to storm recovery efforts strictly through help from Monroe and Noxubee counties’ work centers.
It was made possible through a request to the Mississippi Department of Corrections after Gov. Tate Reeves approved a state of emergency in the aftermath of the March 24 tornado.
“We knew from experience that MDOC offers help when you have an emergency such as this and will offer inmate labor and agents to help,” said Monroe County Jail Administrator Scotty Clark. “I want to thank the commissioner, Burl Cain, MDOC Deputy Commissioner of Community Corrections Nathan Blevins and MDOC Community Corrections Director Tony Harris. They’ve been very good to us and generous and we, at the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, appreciate that.”
Blevins and Harris toured damaged areas throughout Monroe County the week after the tornado.
Noxubee County Work Center Correctional Commander Frank Stockett has provided 10 to 12 inmates daily who have assisted in recovery efforts, in addition to volunteers through the Monroe County Work Center. MDOC agents have also worked detail.
“We’ve been using these inmates to clear debris, cut trees, assist at distribution centers to unload the trucks and get stuff the people need and we’ve used them to clean up buildings, like the East Amory Community Center, and at the schools,” Clark said.
The work center does not house violent offenders or sex offenders.
Clark said the recovery efforts have helped strengthen the partnership between the sheriff’s office and MDOC.
“It allows them to help the community, and MDOC wants to do that. They’re getting no gain out of this. It’s simply developing a good relationship between us and them,” he said.
He thanked all the volunteer organizations that have helped feed work center volunteers.
