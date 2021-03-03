HATLEY – Rickey Moffett has been taking his granddaughter, Madison, deer hunting since she was 3. At the time of those first hunts, he never expected she’d one day get him to safety during his third heart attack.
“We usually hunt every Wednesday evening. We got over to where we were going to get, which was 200 or 300 yards, and I got across the green field and put Madison in her deer stand. I got over to my deer stand about 150 yards from her. This was my third heart attack, so I knew what was going on. I weighed my options, and it was get back to that green field and yell for Madison and I did. It was all on her from there,” Rickey said.
She went to get his four-wheeler, came back for him and drove him to his truck so he could get back home for MedStat EMTs to arrive.
“She was giving me Aspirins and she was on the phone with her parents talking,” he said.
The incident happened Jan. 13 off of Stonewall Road, and Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks officers Jay Holman and Dean Hudson honored her last week.
Rickey is 62, and Madison recently turned 13.
“When he was yelling at me, I knew something was wrong. We never get out of the woods that early. In my head, it was, ‘Just get the four-wheeler and go to PawPaw’s.’ It was probably the fastest I’ve ever run with hunting clothes on,” she said. “The whole time, I was thinking, ‘Is he going to be okay?’”
After getting home, Madison helped flag the ambulance in, and several other family members were there too.
She said the whole time, she tried keeping her mind off of crying but started getting emotional after they got home and she was assured he would be okay.
During last week’s recognition, Madison was given a Life Saving Award and a prestigious Chief’s Challenge Coin. Holman said the Chief’s Challenge Coin is rare, and Madison’s was the first one he has awarded.
“With the remote nature of hunting itself, if something like this happens, it usually doesn’t turn out that good. To have a young person take the initiative to know what it takes to do and get it done, that’s a great story within itself,” he said.
Hudson credits Madison’s success in the incident to her family passing down the awareness of hunter safety.
“I’d just as soon be in the woods with her than any other grown man as far as safety and hunting,” Rickey said.
He and Hudson are close friends, and Hudson expressed how proud he is of Madison.
Rickey suffered previous heart attacks in 2005 and 2015. With the first one, he had open heart surgery and six bypasses. His second heart attack struck him while he was at home, and another granddaughter, Leigh Shelby, followed instructions from family members over the phone to give him nitroglycerin and Aspirin before more family could arrive.
With January’s heart attack, he spent two nights at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, where he was treated by the cardiac catheterization lab’s team.
Dr. Roger Williams, an interventional cardiologist, implanted a new stent to restore blood flow to his heart.
“On a scale from one to 10, it was about an eight. It was pretty hard. I was fortunate enough to have help to get out of the woods,” Rickey said.
He gave special thanks to the EMTs who responded and North Mississippi Medical Center’s heart cath lab.
Rickey’s wife, Shellie, said the relationship between he and Madison has grown more in the past five years since moving to their current home. The two spend time together outdoors when they can fishing and being in nature.