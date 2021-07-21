Longtime Monroe Journal sports editor Melissa Meador has been named the newspaper’s new general manager. She takes the place of Emily Paul, who served in the position from 2016 until just recently.
“Journal Inc. could not be more proud than to name Melissa Meador general manager. She brings a wealth of knowledge and years of commitment to Monroe County. The Monroe Journal will be well served by her leadership and commitment to honest and reliable news. We look forward to seeing her leadership shine on the Monroe Journal and in the community. We are lucky to have Melissa in our family and excited to promote from within,” said William Bronson, chief executive officer and publisher of Journal, Inc.
Meador joined the Monroe Journal as sports editor in March 2012. She was first employed by Journal, Inc. in October 2010 as a copy editor/page designer.
The Corinth native earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism and public relations from Mississippi State University before completing her master’s degree in journalism from the University of Mississippi in 2010.
Prior to joining Journal, Inc., she interned at Grenada Star in 2009.
“I could not be more excited to be named the next general manager of the Monroe Journal. Monroe County has become my home over the last nine years, and I look forward to continuing the growth of our newspaper and working with a great staff to serve our wonderful and supportive community,” Meador said.