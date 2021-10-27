ABERDEEN – The recent passing of a longtime certified family nurse practitioner left a void at Monroe Regional Hospital and throughout Aberdeen, but her outgoing personality will live on among those who knew her.
Lisa Mason passed away Oct. 13 at Kaiser Permanente in Honolulu due to COVID-19 complications while on vacation in Hawaii. She was 51.
“Lisa was so many things. Her personality was big like her heart and was made up of so many different pieces,” said one of her close friends Terri Wheeler. “Lisa would talk in a southern girl version of a British accent and on occasion like a pirate. I’ve seen her save someone’s life and I’ve seen her lay down on a golf green and use a golf club like a pool cue. She could give us medical advice and sing Patsy Cline to make us laugh.”
Mason’s vivacious and caring personality echoed with those she was close to professionally.
“She was like my daughter and she was as feisty as they come. There will never be another Lisa. She loved her patients just like they were her family. It could be a millionaire or a homeless person, they were all the same to Lisa,” said her receptionist Lisa “JuJu” Jeton, adding the loss of Mason is like losing a child to her.
Lisa, the provider
Realizing her dream career at an early age, Mason grew up to practice in the medical field for more than 20 years.
In a 2016 Monroe Journal interview, she said she decided when she was 3, 4 or 5 that she wanted to pursue a career in nursing because of her family physician, Dr. Robert Lowe, who was like a second father to her.
While Mason cared for patients in all age groups, she had several in pediatrics.
“I know we’ve had some come in since they were babies, and they’re 16, 17 years old now. They were her babies,” said her nurse Kristi Carter. “She knew their brother, sister, aunt, uncle, grandmother.”
Mason joined Monroe Regional Hospital’s list of providers in 2016. Prior to then, she served at the former CarePlus Aberdeen Family Medical Center alongside Highway 145.
“All the patients loved her. She was full of life and full of joy and she perpetuated that back onto her patients. They might have walked in here with a frown on their face but walked out smiling and laughing,” said nurse practitioner Alan Easter, who will now be taking care of Mason’s patients.
There will be no changes with their care.
Easter said he will always owe a debt of gratitude for how Mason treated him and trained him.
“I’m sorry I didn’t get a chance to say that to her face. I think she knew it. I know she did,” he said.
Carter and Jeton recalled fun times with Mason such as pranks and going out for lunches. They celebrated her birthday with a lunch in July, and Happy Birthday decorations were still hanging up in her office last week.
“She said she’d never take them down,” Carter said. “The world lost a good and wonderful person. There will never be another one like Lisa.”
Lisa, the life of the party
From dressing as Hot Lips Houlihan from “M.A.S.H.” for a Dinner at the Elkin fundraiser to portraying Glinda the Good Witch from the “Wizard of Oz” for an Aberdeen Country Club ladies tournament skit, and donning numerous other personas in between, Mason’s presence was unavoidable in the local social scene.
Wheeler fondly recalls times they shared traveling, writing comical skits, dancing, toasting in celebration and their shared love for Ole Miss.
“We’ve been putting together pictures and videos, and that’s one of the things that has been therapy for us is pulling up all these crazy and silly videos of her and laughing together about them and knowing that we can watch these videos and see her spirit and get together to talk about it. It’s been really good for us. We’re glad we had so many silly and fun times that we recorded,” Wheeler said.
Mason was a staple at the Aberdeen Country Club, where her sense of caring was felt too.
“She was very vibrant and a very outgoing person with a great personality. She cared so much,” said Aberdeen Country Club Manager Ray Darty. “She was tenacious and relentless in her willingness to help other people. She took care of people at the club like they were her relatives.”
He added she would get up in the middle of the night to help others.
In addition to their friendship through the country club, Darty was also one of Mason’s patients.
“I’m diabetic, and she watched after me like I was her brother. When I’d get a little late on getting blood work, she’d snatch me up at the bar and tell me to be at her office at 8 in the morning and to not be late. She kept you in line and kept you alive. That’s why it’s so hard to realize she’s gone,” he said. “I loved her and will truly miss her. She was one of the best people I’ve ever known in my life.”
Wheeler reiterated Mason’s passion for caring for others.
”Mostly, the part that sticks with me…I have seen her give and love. All times of the day and night. When Lisa was in caregiver mode, she was indomitable. I have watched Lisa nurture people through their child’s first illness and counsel others through the loss of a loved one,” Wheeler said. ”It was easy to go to Lisa when you were scared. Lisa wasn’t afraid of anything and if it was something to be scared of, she prepared you for it. She told you the bad and the good. The one thing we weren’t prepared for was navigating this world without her in it.”