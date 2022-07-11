A tree caused damage to MedStat's Amory location during a storm that came through the area July 9. Even though an ambulance sustained damage, additional ones have been made available to Monroe County so there's no disruption of service.
RAY VAN DUSEN/BUY AT PHOTOS.MONROECOUNTYJOURNAL.COM
The tree that struck the building was reported down at 4:25 p.m. Saturday.
AMORY – MedStat’s Amory location was struck by a tree during a July 9 storm front that swept through the area. The storm damage occurred at 4:25 p.m., and there were no injuries.
Even though an ambulance was included in the damage, there’s no disruption of service.
“We’re not down any ambulances. We have a spare one up there and we’ll have another spare before the day’s over with so there’s no disruption at all,” said Eric Sprayberry, MedStat senior operations supervisor Monday morning.
The building was damaged, and the ambulance had damage to its windshield, driver’s side door, top lights and the fiberglass extension on top. Additionally, an employee’s car was damaged.
He said MedStat is temporarily housed at Heritage Inn and Suites until repairs to its location alongside Ritter Road are completed.
“They’ve got to get the carport part torn off and rebuilt. I think after they get it torn off, we’ll be able to resume operations there,” he said.