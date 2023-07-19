mcj-2023-07-19-news-long-term-recovery

Rob O'Brian of O'Brian & Associates was selected as the consultant for Monroe County's long-term recovery from March 24's EF-3 tornado. He helped lead recovery efforts following Joplin, Missouri's EF-5 tornado in 2011.

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL

AMORY – In what was described several times as a marathon rather than a sprint, the county’s long-term recovery committee met July 13 at Community Bank to discuss steps to move forward from March 24’s EF-3 tornado.

