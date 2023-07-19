AMORY – In what was described several times as a marathon rather than a sprint, the county’s long-term recovery committee met July 13 at Community Bank to discuss steps to move forward from March 24’s EF-3 tornado.
The storm impacted more than a 30-mile path throughout Monroe County, causing devastation in Egypt, Wren, Amory and areas outside of Smithville. All-in-all, it claimed two lives and caused damage to an estimated 1,500 homes and 115 businesses.
“We can do this because we have done it. Incredibly and unbelievably, Monroe County was impacted again, and we are revisiting 2011 again. We have done it and did it with many of the faces in this room,” said United Way of Northeast Mississippi President Patti Parker reflecting on April 27, 2011’s tornadoes that struck Smithville and Wren.
The long-term recovery committee, which will focus on both individual assistance and long-term planning to recover, is chaired by John Creekmore and co-chaired by District 4 Supervisor Fulton Ware.
“I think our focus is going to be, obviously, individual recovery – meeting those unmet needs, addressing and identifying those unmet needs,” Creekmore said.
A number of topics, such as financing, case management, housing and volunteer help, will be addressed as the recovery progresses.
Lindsay Mitchell, who serves as president of the Amory Main Street Board of Directors, was introduced as director of the long-term recovery committee. She was chosen from a field of five candidates.
Misty Hutcheson’s role with the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce will extend to work with Mitchell in long-term recovery.
Additionally, Missouri-based O’Brian & Associates was named as the consultant for recovery throughout the county. Rob O’Brian of O’Brian & Associates led the recovery efforts in Joplin, Missouri after an EF-5 tornado struck in May 2011, causing $2.8 billion in damage and claiming more than 150 lives.
“Rob was one of the key community leaders that worked to bring Joplin back from the worst disaster in Missouri history,” said Joe Brennan, who serves as treasurer for the chamber of commerce’s board of directors.
O’Brian and Joplin’s chamber helped establish programs for business recovery, which will be one aspect of Monroe County’s long-term recovery.
“In the wake of a disaster like this, you always wonder if there is a future. There is a future and there are opportunities to build a better future than you probably wouldn’t have had otherwise,” O’Brian said.
He said there will be a series of upcoming community meetings to gather input for the long-term recovery committee to prioritize.
“This region has experienced tornadoes through the years, especially in this county with the devastation in Smithville. The people of Tupelo have also had a long history of tornadoes,” said CREATE Foundation President Mike Clayborne. “A lot of people can point to the day of the 1936 Tupelo tornado and say that really started a change in Tupelo and that it transformed it over the next few decades. When you look at what happened here and see the landscape change, I’m not sure if I recognize where I am. There’s not an easy road ahead to restore the community and where it was, but I have every confidence it is going to get done.”
Clayborne credited the United Way of Northeast Mississippi and Three Rivers Planning and Development District for their roles in tornado recovery.
Thus far through the Amory/Monroe County Disaster Relief Fund, $630,999 in disbursements and designations have been made to various entities from the $968,170 in contributions and commitments.
Individuals and companies interested in donating to the Amory/Monroe County Disaster Relief Fund can contribute online at www.createfoundation.com or www.unitedwaynems.org, call United Way at (662) 841-9133 to donate over the phone or CREATE Foundation at (662) 844-8989, or a mail a check to CREATE Foundation at P.O. Box 1053, Tupelo, MS 38802.
Additionally, Clayborne said north Mississippi bankers helped establish another fund for areas throughout the region impacted by tornadoes, including Monroe County. Contributions have also been made to several churches and relief organizations.
Clayborne applauded Amory business owner Barry Wax’s contributions to support Moore Manor households, West Amory and the City of Amory Water Department for an equipment purchase.
While Tupelo-based Eight Days of Hope was one of the several volunteer groups participating in the initial wave of response this spring, plans are underway for a rebuilding outreach sometime in the future.
“It takes 90 days to get everything lined up from materials to volunteers to communication to marketing. From the moment we announce, we will have volunteers showing up three months later. We typically bring 1,500 to 2,000 volunteers in for a rebuilding outreach, so one of the asks for the community is that we have lodging set up to handle that many people. We try to use local churches predominantly for our lodging,” said Amory native Chandler Gurley, who serves as director of operations for Eight Days of Hope.
Skilled volunteers help to rebuild homes from the ground up through the eight-day outreach. The typical cost is $800,000, and there’s a need for partners to cover the cost of materials ranging from $250,000 to $350,000, she said.
“Our goal is 100 homes, but we’ve always surpassed that,” Gurley said. “That’s only going to impact a portion of the community, so we hope that you have a firm foundation built to allow other volunteers to come in after us.”
She said the requests for support will be overwhelming.
Matthew Topper and Liz Abdalla with Stormwise talked about how the nonprofit can help in building a pipeline between the county and national volunteer groups.
“Like Eight Days of Hope, there are many national organizations looking for a place to go and serve,” Topper said. “There are many that do similar rebuilding for free. You want that, but they require a lot of effort to host, and we teach communities how to be great hosts.”
Clayborne asked how groups prioritize households in need of repair and rebuilding, and Abdalla said the most dire situations, the elderly, the disabled and single mothers are examples of who has the most priority and how it balances with volunteers with the matching skill sets.
Speaking to another immediate need, Parker said applications are available on the United Way’s website, www.unitedwaynems.org, for rent, utility and mortgage assistance through Change Amory.
