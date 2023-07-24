Aberdeen Historic Preservation Commission Chairperson Kathy Seymour, left, listens to a question from Traci Kent at a meeting regarding guidelines for historic districts. Also pictured, Sarah Reynolds, James Terry and Don Davidson.
ABERDEEN – Business owners and homeowners alike learned about the Aberdeen Historic Preservation Commission’s role in maintaining the city’s historic charm during a July 11 meeting at City Hall. Part of the task includes enforcing rules regarding exterior changes in the city’s two historic preservation districts.
“It has occurred to me there is a lot of misunderstanding about buildings in downtown districts and various other historic preservation districts, and we’re having problems with people making changes to buildings they have not gotten permission to make,” said Aberdeen Historic Preservation Commission Chairperson Kathy Seymour.”
The city’s local preservation districts are the downtown commercial district and the Silk Stocking Row Historic District.
“People who own property in that area need to have a certificate of appropriateness if they want to make changes to their property on the exterior. We do not have any control over the interior of your building,” Seymour said.
“We have at least six National Register [of Historic Places] districts here in Aberdeen, which are to protect people who own property in those districts from the federal government encroaching on their property like taking it for a highway, taking it for a hospital, taking it for any purpose. We ask people to please maintain the historic presence but we do not have legal authority over those. Only in the two local preservation districts do we have authority,” she added.
Seymour said a law written in 1995 and revised in 2017 requires property owners to fill out applications for certificates of appropriateness before making exterior changes to present to the Aberdeen Historic Preservation Commission. They’re available at the city clerk’s office at City Hall.
“We’re not trying to force anything on anybody, but this is the job we’ve been given to help preserve the look of our downtown,” Seymour said.
A set of local historic preservation guidelines will soon be available on the city’s website at www.cityofaberdeenms.com. Mayor Charles Scott said the city is working on upgrading the site with more information.
For more information about guidelines, contact Seymour at (662) 436-0620.
