mcj-2023-07-19-news-preservation-meeting

Aberdeen Historic Preservation Commission Chairperson Kathy Seymour, left, listens to a question from Traci Kent at a meeting regarding guidelines for historic districts. Also pictured, Sarah Reynolds, James Terry and Don Davidson.

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL

ABERDEEN – Business owners and homeowners alike learned about the Aberdeen Historic Preservation Commission’s role in maintaining the city’s historic charm during a July 11 meeting at City Hall. Part of the task includes enforcing rules regarding exterior changes in the city’s two historic preservation districts.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you