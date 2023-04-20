AMORY – Lingering questions regarding pre-kindergarten social/emotional curriculum content, which has stirred controversy among members of the Monroe County School Board, were addressed during the board’s April 11 meeting.
Representatives of the Monroe Early Learning Collaborative were present to clear up any misconceptions about the program. MELC representative Amber Sims emphasizing curriculum the collaborative teaches to preschoolers was created by the state department of education.
“It’s not going away. The content integrates social/emotional lessons along with helping to develop self-help skills that 4-year-olds need,” she said.
School board member Chris Markham addressed his concerns, claiming information distributed by MELC broke trust with parents of children participating in MELC programs.
“I have reviewed your curriculum and didn’t find anything educational about it. I saw nothing that prepared children for kindergarten. I am very disappointed in it,” he said.
Markham went on to challenge the state’s mandate.
“I don’t think we have to do it just because the state says we have to. We can choose to do our own. I’d like to see something better,” he said.
MELC representative Sherita Dobbins offered a point of clarification, distinguishing the social/emotional content from the academic curriculum.
“The social/emotional skills are what our kids lack. Behavioral skills, such as sharing and taking turns, are necessary for self-regulation. Our main curriculum is still academic,” she said.
Markham’s concerns centered around an illustration in a textbook that could be taken to infer support of transgender or homosexual lifestyles.
“We don’t teach that to our students. That’s not what we are there for,” Dobbins said.
Markham claimed material caused a community uproar in his district.
District superintendent Dr. Chad O’Brian supported Dobbins’ arguments.
“(MELC) has always been very forthcoming with me. We’re on the same page and agree that this is not good,” he said.
Markham requested the quality of the video curriculum be improved, along with being assured that none of the material he found objectional would “slip through the cracks again,” as he put it. He again emphasized the disappointment among residents of his district.
“We’d rather not have pre-K at all than to see that kind of stuff,” he said.
School board member Tracey Cockerham agreed with Markham’s sentiments.
“The idea that a child will see something (portrayed) and subconsciously think, ‘That’s okay’ is the problem. We don’t need them to see those images,” he said.
Sims said the collaborative is simply trying to develop children’s skill sets to cope with issues.
“They need to be able to cope before issues will manifest themselves in anger,” she said.
MELC Director Jennifer Calvert said improvements are forthcoming.
“We’re grant-funded. We’ve gotten funding to re-film a lot of our videos this summer,” she said.
She also assured Markham that the revised material would have factual content and that the book that caused the controversy is no longer part of the curriculum.
“We will be happy to come back again to show the new videos. We’re going to work on them,” she said.
In other business, assistant superintendent Kevin Threadgill secured the approval to the board to grant extensions for rent payments from renters living on district-owned land to satisfy any potential questions that may arise from auditors.
The school board also approved pay raises next year for employees who did not receive an increase this year.
O’Brian expressed his appreciation for the dedication of all the staff of the district and highlighted the efforts of business administrator Tracy McCollum.
“We’re trying to keep our district competitive in all aspects, whether it’s bookkeepers or maintenance,” he said.
