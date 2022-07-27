Beginning Aug. 1, Monroe County residents can begin applying for a certain amount of reimbursement for individual storm shelters and safe rooms through a Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) pilot program. The county was one of only eight from throughout the state chosen to participate.
“We’re lucky to be included. There are only eight counties out of 82 throughout the whole state chosen for this program. I would encourage anyone interested in a storm shelter to apply because we may never get another grant program like this,” said Monroe County Emergency Management Agency Director Donna Sanderson.
Other counties participating in the pilot program are Clay, Lowndes, Humphreys, Issaquena, Sharkey, Warren and Yazoo. MEMA offered a similar program in 2011 offering reimbursements for residents who purchased storm shelters.
With the upcoming safe room program, no applications will be considered before Aug. 1, and people will apply online at my.msema.org. People can click on the Saferoom Application tab at the top of the page and fill out the fields when the program opens next week.
Through the reimbursement program, homeowners who apply and are selected are eligible for a 75 percent reimbursement of costs associated with construction and installation as much as the maximum amount of $3,500.
In order to participate, the shelters cannot be installed without receiving MEMA approval.
People who rent homes are not eligible to apply but are encouraged to express interest to their landlords. Through the program, homeowners must provide proof of home and land ownership, a signed certificate of installation, a contractor invoice, proof of payment, coordinates for the location of the shelter, a local building permit, a zoning permit (if required) and before and after photos of the shelter construction site.
Applicants who live in floodplain areas must have the site inspected by the local floodplain manager and have documentation of the inspection to provide to MEMA. Additionally, flood insurance is required if the homeowner lives in a floodplain.
The required documents are mandatory before the reimbursement is disbursed by MEMA.
“Do not start installing storm shelters until you’re approved by MEMA. You have to have all of the documents required to get your reimbursement,” Sanderson said.
She also stressed the shelters must be Federal Emergency Management Agency-approved shelters, and they must be installed by contractors licensed to do the work.
Repairing or retrofitting existing storm shelters is not eligible for this program.
The upcoming pilot program is through a tornado/backwater flooding event from 2019.
