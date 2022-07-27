Purchase Access

Beginning Aug. 1, Monroe County residents can begin applying for a certain amount of reimbursement for individual storm shelters and safe rooms through a Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) pilot program. The county was one of only eight from throughout the state chosen to participate.

