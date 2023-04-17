The State of Mississippi, local officials, hundreds of volunteers, faith-based organizations and private sector partners continue to respond to the deadly tornadoes that swept through the state on March 24, 2023 (DR-4697-MS).
The Mississippi Insurance Department will be at the Monroe County Government Complex, located at 1619 Hwy. 25 in Amory April 18-20 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. to assist storm survivors with insurance questions, understanding their policies and more.
Currently, the state and Red Cross are assisting 533 citizens with food and lodging in 37 hotels. For anyone in a disaster-declared county (Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe, Montgomery, Panola, Sharkey) still needing sheltering, call 1-800-RedCross (733-2767).
Since the storms, nearly 380,000 cubic yards of debris have been removed.
As of April 17, the U.S. Small Business Administration and FEMA have approved more than $12 million to help Mississippi homeowners and renters recover from last month’s tornadoes.
There are FIVE WEEKS LEFT to apply for FEMA Assistance; the deadline is May 25.
FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers remain open for residents in declared counties to apply for assistance. In Monroe County, it’s located at the Monroe County Government Complex. Center hours are 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Mondays – Saturdays and from 1 until 6 p.m. Sundays.
Mississippi Department of Employment Security:
If you are out of work because of the March 24 tornadoes, you may be eligible for Unemployment Insurance (UI) Assistance. Visit MDES in person at the Disaster Recovery Centers in the following counties: Carroll, Humphreys, Montgomery and Sharkey.
DEADLINES:
• SNAP Replacement Benefits Deadline: April 24, 2023
• Capital Disaster Loan: May 1, 2023
• SBA Physical Property Loan: May 25, 2023
• FEMA Application Deadline: May 25, 2023
• IRS Filing Deadline (STORM VICTIMS ONLY): July 31, 2023
(Some dates are subject to change)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.