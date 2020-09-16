ABERDEEN – Nearly a dozen members of the New Black Panthers party marched down Martin Luther King Street Sept. 12 on behalf of the family of the late Cozzetta Johnson, who was struck and killed by a vehicle in August while crossing Highway 25, and Hollywood Square owner Sierra White, who recently alleged the Aberdeen Police Department of an illegal raid on her nightclub.
Additionally, party members shouted that they were in town for injustice as they marched.
A rally was originally planned for General Young Park, but it was moved to White’s front yard after police said it couldn’t be held there without a proper permit.
“Things in Aberdeen are not fair. I was trying to serve the community with free food, and he wouldn’t let me give it to the people of Aberdeen. It’s unfair and it’s just because of who I am and what happened,” White said of the police.
She appeared before the Aberdeen Board of Aldermen Sept. 1, alleging the Aberdeen Police Department of an illegal shakedown of her club. She was charged with possession of a controlled substance after drugs were found on a patron of the club. Members of the Black Panthers attended that meeting, along with a representative of the Civil Rights Coalition of Jackson.
There was also a presence of the New Black Panthers at the site where she died in the days following the Aug. 14 accident. Keith Brewer of Columbus was charged with leaving the scene of an accident that caused a death in that case.
Rumors swirled ahead of Saturday’s march, including fears of buildings and businesses being burned, but the rally was held without any incidents.