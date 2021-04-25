SMITHVILLE – Ten years after the April 27, 2011 EF-5 tornado claimed 16 lives, caused mass destruction and reshaped the town, people still ponder, ‘Why?’ Ten years later and that horrific day is still brining out the locals’ spirits.
“The spirit of Smithville is a feeling that I can’t describe. It’s family,” said Smithville Attendance Center Principal Chad O’Brian during April 25’s Spirit of Smithville remembrance service at the school’s dome. “It’s one thing they had before the tornado, and especially the last 10 years, is being able to stay together. I’ve seen tragedy come but I’ve seen this community stick together like family. The spirit of Smithville is also a fight. There’s a lot of fight in the people of Smithville.
“It’s impossible for the spirit of Smithville to not come out. Those of you who are Seminoles from the bottom of your feet to the top of your head, it comes out,” O’Brian said. “My prayer for you and all the families represented here, I pray that when people see your life, they’ll see not only the spirit of Smithville is with us but the spirit of the Lord is with us.”
Smithville High School band students performed as a slideshow depicted scenes before and after the tornado during the program, while Jacob Robertson and Leah Rose performed songs. A ceremony followed at Memorial Park honoring the 16 lives lost, and the bells at First Baptist Church rang at 3:47 p.m. for each of them.
Those lost to the Smithville tornado were Maxine Chism, Jesse C. Cox, Courtney Danielle Easter, Mildred Elam, Mavis Jean Manley, Betty Lou Newkirk, Allen Scott Morris, Hazel Noe, Jessica Leigh Pace, Ruth Estis, Roy Lee “Peanut” Estis, Celia Fay Jackson, Karla Jones, Lucille Parker, Laverne Patterson and Elvin Ray Patterson.
During the Spirit of Smithville ceremony, former Mayor Gregg Kennedy reflected on the tragedy, the times that followed and those who passed away.
“I really do think even though we lost 16 of the most precious assets of our community that on April 27, 2011 at approximately 3:47 p.m., it changed the outlook for our town forever and it changed the families’ lives forever,” he said.
William West shared his personal tornado story at Memorial Park, which included being thrown 300 yards from where he was and being treated at two hospitals for numerous injuries.
“After I woke up, all I could feel was the stillness and quietness. It wasn’t until the next day I learned just how bad it had been,” he said. “I lived in a complex going out of town with two other people and I was the only one who made it.”
Kennedy spoke about the number of volunteers and local, state and federal agencies that came to help following the tornado and the heroics of the immediate response, including staff from Access Family Health Services caring for victims minutes after the tornado passed.
He described the scenes of injured people being loaded onto flat surfaces such as doors and into pickup truck beds to be transported for medical treatment before ambulances could arrive.
“This has been the fastest 10 years in my life. It doesn’t seem like 10 years; it seems like it was yesterday. When I sit down and ponder the last 10 years and you have children to get married, you lose your mother and you have seven grandchildren, you realize time goes on,” Kennedy said.
WTVA Chief Meteorologist Matt Laubhan relocated to Mississippi to start his job weeks before the April 27, 2011 tornado outbreak, and Smithville keeps playing in his mind 10 years later in instances of severe weather.
He noted listening to coverage of that day on his drive to the ceremony for the first time in nearly a decade.
“It was too painful. I didn’t live here. I didn’t know any of these people. I didn’t know the town. I had no connection but I knew that God was involved and I didn’t like how that made me feel because I believe in a loving God and a God that saves. I believe in a God that does everything for a reason and I always struggled with, ‘Why do people have to die and what is the good that comes from that?,’” Laubhan said.
Even after a decade, he said the Smithville tornado has made people throughout the region more conscious of severe weather, prompting them to realize the importance of taking safety precautions.
“The countless lives that were saved because of what happened here – it’s impossible for me to wrap my brain around it,” he said.
Laubhan added WTVA meteorologist Chelsea Brown of Bigbee and former WTVA intern Alexandria Kent, who lived in Aberdeen and now works for the National Weather Service in North Dakota, were both inspired to be meteorologists because of the Smithville tornado.
He said both of them will work to save lives because of the Smithville tornado.
“God has a purpose for everything. Everything,” Laubhan said. “As we look back over the last 10 years, before have we not seen a way where God uses all things together to work for our greater good. It is my prayer that we continue to see the good and be thankful for that.”