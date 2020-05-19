The Monroe Journal will be closed May 25 in observance of Memorial Day. Due to the holiday, there are early deadlines of May 21 at 3:30 p.m. for retail ads. For more information, call 256-5647.
Memorial Day poses earlier ad deadlines
Ray Van Dusen
