ABERDEEN – Former Aberdeen Police Chief Henry Randle was immortalized Sept. 16 – four months to the day after he lost his battle to cancer – with a memorial garden outside of his former office at the Aberdeen Police Department.
“This culminated out of a dispute, and I took the energy from those people in the dispute and put it to positive use. That’s what’s taking place today. As you can look around and see the unity we have, this is what Henry was all about,” said Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes.
The memorial garden includes a marker detailing Randle’s background.
Ward 2 Alderwoman Lady B. Garth, who served as police commissioner, shared her personal connection with Randle, saying there will never be another police chief like him.
“He helped everybody. If you didn’t get the help, you didn’t ask for it. I want to thank him personally for me. Even on his sick bed, he sent me a text. You can tell the caliber of a person when they’re in a crisis. He was going through one himself. He texted me, ‘Are you all right? Let me know what I can do to help you.’ I was trying to help him but he still – in his affliction and sickness – tried to help me,” she said.
Her most endearing memory of Randle was his religious faith.
“Twenty four years he gave to the city and 20 years he gave to Uncle Sam. He said, ‘Commissioner, this is my last year. I got my 20 years. I’m coming home,’” Garth said, recalling a conversation she had with someone ahead of an Aberdeen election. “I said, ‘I may be up for a fight, but Henry Randle’s going in. As long as Henry wants to be chief in Aberdeen, he’s going to be chief in Aberdeen or unless he dies.’ I didn’t know how prophetic that was when I said that, but he did what he loved doing.”
Chris Dobbins of the Aberdeen Police Department reflected on Randle’s smile and personality, saying he was a gentle giant.
“He cared for the police department. He cared for the City of Aberdeen,” Dobbins said. “He was intentional about the things he did for the police department with the way he cared and was such a giver. He tried to make sure we did that at the police department.”
Haynes thanked Dobbins, Sophia Jones, Jennifer Reed, Tina Robbins and Toni Reece for helping make the memorial garden a reality.
“This is not the end. There’s another piece of the puzzle. There’s a scholarship will be formed,” he said. “Mrs. Reece is leading it up for an Aberdeen High School student who might be interested into going into law enforcement and going to school and getting training in order to come back to Aberdeen and serve as an officer.”
He added the memorial garden will be included on Aberdeen tour guides.