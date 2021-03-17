Even though sunny skies and warmer temperatures have ushered in spring, this time of year is the transition into a severe weather season. Drawing similarities to volatile weather patterns in 2010 and 2011, meteorologists anticipate an active spring for their 2021 outlook.
“Both of those spring tornado seasons were highly active across Mississippi and brought busy hurricane seasons. I’m expecting a fairly active spring 2021 severe weather season, as well as another above normal hurricane season. Both of these two things I’ve already been thinking about for a good while. There are similarities to 2010 and 2011 in the current pattern setup with the La Nina and potential for transition to neutral conditions,” said Smithville meteorologist Johnny Parker.
While dangerous weather conditions can occur any time during the year, March through May are the peak months for the spring severe weather season, and November through January are peak months for the fall severe weather season.
“It’s not a real strong signal but it looks like we’re going into a more active pattern. We had a real quiet fall and early winter and all of a sudden, Mother Nature woke up and said, ‘Here you go,’ and we’ve dealt with the winter weather,” said Mike Johnson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service-Memphis.
The April 27, 2011 EF-5 tornado that struck Smithville, in addition to tornadoes that struck Wren the same day, gave many Monroe County residents a new prospective on the severity of bad weather.
The timing of this February’s ice storm coincided close to the same time when two snowstorms blanketed parts of northeast Mississippi in 2011.
Later in the month, some cities throughout the southeastern region beat high temperature records set in 2011, including Tuscaloosa and Birmingham, which were both struck by the same tornado outbreak as Smithville and Wren.
“The years of 2010 and 2011 have been popping up a lot as analog years for winter. I used both as analogs for this year’s Atlantic hurricane season. There are some indications that the current La Nina we’re in will weaken going into spring and possibly transition to neutral conditions by late spring/early summer. La Nina normally brings dry and mild conditions across the southern tier of the nation plus enhances activity in the Atlantic. That was clearly evident in the Atlantic last year. Neutral conditions simply mean that there’s not a big atmospheric driver like El Nino or La Nina,” Parker said.
He explained the April timeframe of both 2010 and 2011 as transition phases.
“April 2010 was going from a weakening El Nino towards neutral, while April 2011 was going from a weakening La Nina to neutral. Why focus on April? April is the peak month for tornadic activity, especially across the Mid-South and southeast regions,” Parker said.
There were two major severe weather outbreaks in April 2010, including one in Yazoo City. April 2011 brought about one big outbreak after another beginning April 4 through the end of the month, Parker said.
He said winters can bring robust severe weather events, but the winters of both 2010 and 2011 were fairly inactive due to so much cold air getting into the pattern.
“This was a similar case this winter where there was a lot of cold air that got into the pattern, which put a lid on the rich Gulf moisture needed to support severe weather threats,” he said.
Johnson said the region hasn’t witnessed much instability, which is needed for thunderstorms.
“We haven’t had that much severe, which is a little unusual, but as we go forward in the next couple of months, we’re going to see that ramp up,” Johnson said. “As we start to warm up a little bit, the instability is not going to be a problem. We’ll get what we typically expect for spring.”
Staying safe
Planning ahead now is important for any potential severe weather situation during the course of the year. Having a way of being aware of the weather is a starting point.
“Make sure you have a way to actually receive the warnings. We often hear, ‘It struck without warning,’ and that’s usually not the case. The problem is they didn’t receive the warning. A good warning doesn’t do any good if you don’t receive it. We all have smartphones and you don’t have to have the $10 app you’d pay for to get those premium warnings. There are free apps that will deliver all kinds of information. You just have to look for it and sign up,” Johnson said.
Monroe County residents are eligible to sign up for the free CodeRed warning system through Three Rivers Planning and Development District and the Monroe County Board of Supervisors.
“If you hear severe weather is in the forecast, think about a plan. What are you going to do if you’re laying in bed at night and you get a tornado warning on your phone, which is not unusual given the number of tornado warnings we issue after dark,” Johnson said. “Have a plan, know what to do and execute it after you get that warning. If you do have the time, check on a neighbor, check on a loved one, look out for each other.”