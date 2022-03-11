Spring Severe Weather Preparedness Week was last week, acting as a reminder for people to be prepared for the threat of severe storms and tornadoes.
Meteorologist Johnny Parker of Smithville expects another fairly busy severe weather season this year across the southeast, MidSouth and Gulf Coast regions.
“One major note that I would like to make about spring storm systems, particularly as people think back to 2011, please understand that the 1974 and 2011 super tornado outbreaks in April occur infrequently,” he said. “It’s very hard to get the right kind of setup to produce that many tornadoes in a 24-hour period. For many people, both these outbreaks were a once in a lifetime event. Resist the urge to compare upcoming threats of severe weather to these major outbreaks. Each severe weather event is different in its own way.”
Looking ahead to the summer, Parker expects another active and above normal Atlantic hurricane season.
“While the current La Nina is weakening, it should trend towards neutral by the summer. We will still have a La Nina background state plus above normal sea surface temperatures. Our last Neutral ENSO (El Nino Southern Oscillation) year was 2018. That year had both a fairly active hurricane season and an active spring tornado season as well,” he said.
Parker studied the storm patterns for three of the four analog years, which included 2010, 2011, 2017 and 2018.
“2010, 2011 and 2017 were all La Nina years, similar to our current state. In 2017, there was a tendency for tropical storms to develop near the coastlines. This year, we will run the risk again for close-in development. We can have severe weather threats basically at any point during the year due mainly to the fact that we sit right on the Gulf of Mexico,” he said.
Being prepared
Bill Bunting, chief of forecast operations at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration/National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, offered tips for the public to be prepared if caught in the path of severe weather. Whether in the form of severe thunderstorms, tornadoes or flash floods, severe weather can develop very quickly.
“We find that being prepared with a plan of action saves lives,” he said.
Bunting’s continued concern is people not understanding the difference between a weather watch and a weather warning.
“A watch is issued by the National Weather Service when conditions are favorable for the development of severe weather in and close to the watch area. Watches are usually issued for a duration of four to eight hours,” he said.
Severe weather watches normally are issued well in advance of the actual occurrence of severe weather.
“During the watch, people should review storm safety rules and be prepared to move to a place of safety if threatening weather approaches,” he said.
A storm warning, on the other hand, is issued when either a severe thunderstorm is indicated by radar or a spotter reports a thunderstorm producing hail one inch or larger in diameter and/or winds equal to or in excess of 58 miles per hour; therefore, people in the affected area should seek safe shelter immediately. Severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes with little or no advanced warning. Lightning frequency is not a criterion for issuing a severe thunderstorm warning. They are usually issued for a duration of one hour. They can be issued without a severe thunderstorm watch being already in effect.
“Stepping outside to look around can cut time from minutes to seconds to get out of harm’s way,” Bunting said.
He urges citizens to have more than one way to receive weather alerts, such as getting warnings on cell phones and tuning in to local news media.
Residents of Monroe County can enroll for the CodeRED alert system for free, which is provided by the board of supervisors and Three Rivers Planning and Development District. People receive calls specific to their address warning of weather situations.
People may sign up for the service online at www.trpdd.com/codered/ and by clicking on Monroe County. People may also call the Monroe County Emergency Management Agency’s administrative line at (662) 369-3683 during normal business hours for assistance signing up.