WREN – A Thursday afternoon accident east of Cotton Gin Hill resulted in an 18-wheeler running off the side of the highway and overturning. Its driver was not injured.
Mississippi Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Sgt. Derrick Beckom stated in a press release a black 1999 Kenworth driven by Bradley M. Pomeroy, 40, of Parsons, Tennessee was eastbound on Highway 278 when it ran off the right side of the highway and overturned.
The accident happened at approximately 12:09 p.m. near Deyoe Road.
The accident remains under investigation by the MHP.