Aberdeen, Amory and Smithville taxpayers will not face increases in their cities’ millage rates through the Fiscal Year 2021-2022 budgets. While Aberdeen and Amory held public hearings regarding their proposed budgets last week, the Smithville Board of Aldermen approved its budget.
Smithville will maintain its millage rate of 40 mills. Thirty six mills are allocated to the general fund, two are allocated for the park and recreation department, and two are allocated for the fire department.
Like other local governments, Smithville is working on plans of how to use its share of American Rescue Plan funds.
The Aberdeen and Amory boards of aldermen were to approve final budgets Sept. 14.
Aberdeen
For Fiscal Year ‘21-’22, Aberdeen will witness a slight decrease through school district millage. A public hearing was held Sept. 7 for the city’s proposed budget.
“One mill for the city is worth $33,970. One mill for the school district is worth $101,871. This year, the city levy will remain the same at 71.47. The school levy is 57.05. It is a 1.28 mill decrease on the school side. The total levy for FY ‘22 is 128.52, a 1.28 decrease from the prior year,” said city comptroller Karen Crump.
The revenue and expenditures for the city balance out at $6,150,807, which is an increase of $483,273 from the previous fiscal year.
The city’s total assessed valuation is $37,234,934, which is an increase of $549,583. The school district’s total assessed valuation is $71,061,928, which is a $319,913 decrease. The combined total assessed valuation for the city and school district is $108,296,862, which is an increase of $229,607.
During last week’s public hearing, Ward 2 Alderwoman Lady B. Garth voiced her objections that no raises are being granted for city employees.
“Based on last year, the money that was moved over to cover last year’s budget, we don’t have the money in the budget that has produced the $300,000 to cover that $300,000. We’re still trying to get out of this year without using those funds,” said Mayor Charles Scott.
After further discussion, Ward 5 Alderman John Allen clarified last year’s board action.
“Last year, let’s start there because that’s what put us in the hole. We took $300,000 out of savings, not out of the revenue stream, and poured it into salaries, knowing it was not going to be a reoccurring expense and that we would not have that $300,000 this year. We started out $300,000 in the hole on revenues. The law says the revenues and expenditures have got to match. This year, we had to cut those in order to make those numbers and we didn’t want to go into borrowing money to pay those salaries. We started off in the hole and had to start cutting things,” he said.
The electric department’s budget was approved in June, which included raises, but there were questions about if they would still be granted. Scott said raises were cut across the board.
Through the proposed budget, departments with increases include street by $17,996, which has a capital expenditure of a hot box, a bush hog and a utility truck. Park and recreation has a $318,702 increase.
“As you all know, the city is currently renovating General Young Park. That’s $250,000 planned in this budget. We have obtained a capital improvement loan for this project, and the repayment on the loan will be $15,180 per year,” Crump said, adding other capital expenditures include internet availability at the Aberdeen Sportsplex and Morgan’s Landing and $15,000 in new program expenses lost last year due to COVID-19.
Garth later raised concerns about park and recreation programs, especially the Aberdeen Sportsplex, being funded instead of employee raises.
The police department’s budget increased by $90,658, including an increase in overtime and two positions added. The fire department’s budget increased by $16,430, with capital expenditures including a commercial washer and dryer for turnout gear and remodeling of showers.
The city clerk’s office had an increase of $11,435, with extra expenses stemming from a software upgrade and travel. City council and legal had a $5,810 increase due to travel.
Administration and finance had an increase of $55,502 due to an eight percent increase in the city’s group insurance premium, absorbing Holley Performance building expenses since the city now has sole ownership, matching grant expenses, painting of Welcome to Aberdeen signs, an increase in the donation to the Taste of Aberdeen Family Reunion and the Southern Best Catfish tournament, which is a new addition.
Aberdeen Main Street Director Ann Tackett raised her concerns about the entity being budgeted $10,000 as opposed to the requested $12,000. Last year, it was budgeted $8,000 through a line item in the administration and finance budget.
“I was told our $4,000 would be returned and I only see $2,000 has been returned. Maybe you should address what you want us to cut because it’s going to cost $2,000 worth. We cannot operate at the rate we’re going,” she said.
Scott said the proposed budget underwent cuts three times in the process leading up to the public hearing.
Aberdeen Main Street board member Frankie Provias asked about the collection of fines owed to the city. City attorney Bob Faulks said later more than $1 million is owed to the city.
Aberdeen Electric Department Manager LaMarcus Thompson said a list of bad debt is expected to be compiled before the next board meeting. His department uses Franklin Collection for collecting outstanding bills.
The inspection department had an increase of $14,809 with the main expense being a comprehensive zoning plan in the works. The mechanic department has an increase of $13,985 with capital expenditures including a pickup truck and either a tire changer or a welder. Public works has an increase of $2,611.
Departments with decreases include sanitation, which decreased by $31,958. A lease was paid in full, and a part-time position in animal control was removed. The mayor’s office also decreased by $12,855 due to a reduction in Scott’s salary.
The court clerk had a $19,852 decrease due to personnel changes, including the removal of a part-time position.
Crump anticipates revenue increases during the upcoming fiscal year such as the city’s in lieu from the water department, franchise receipts, building permits, property cleanup, house demolition and registration fees for potential tournaments at the sportsplex.
“The city is currently in negotiation with the housing authority and the school to contract resource officers there,” Crump said, adding she’s in hopes sales tax will increase also.
The water and sewer department’s total projected revenue is $2,550,231, an increase of $35,088. Water sales are projected to be $1,526,700, and sewer sales are projected to be $642,235. Capital expenditures include a tractor with a brush cutter.
“There are several upcoming sewer and water infrastructure plans and other projects coming soon,” Crump said.
Amory
Amory’s FY ’22 budget public hearing was held Sept. 7 on the city’s proposed budget.
The combined millage rate for the city and Amory School District is 101.7 mills.
The City of Amory’s general fund millage rate is 44.9, with three mills allocated for the Amory Municipal Library and 1.5 mills dedicated to a general obligation street bond. The total municipal levy is 49.4 mills.
While there is no millage increase, the budget adds the 1.5-mill note for the repayment of the general obligation bond.
The millage rate for the Amory School District totals 52.3, which includes district maintenance of 49.25 mills; three-mill notes from 2016 and 2019, totaling 1.3 mills each; and a shortfall note totaling .45 mills. The 52.3 mills reflect a .1-mill decrease.
For tax levies, the net ad valorem for the school district totals $80,509,971, and the net ad valorem for the city totals $62,851,360.
The city’s total disbursements and receipts balanced out at $8,717,743.
As far as city department budgets, legislative totaled $315,780; judicial totaled $28,425; executive totaled $130,550; planning and zoning totaled $66,100; elections totaled $13,500; code enforcement is $80,975; finance is $289,250; legal totaled $26,555; the other general government category totaled $306,500; police totaled $2,307,830; the Amory Police Department’s narcotics division totaled $87,880; fire totaled $1,341,050; street totaled $1,298,935; garbage totaled $75,255; inspection is $98,935; parks and recreation is $1,040,116; the museum totaled $178,090; and the Amory Municipal Library’s allocation is $25,000 in addition to the three mills.
Disbursements totaled $7,710,726, with the ending cash and investment balance of $1,007,017.
The Amory Water Department’s budget of estimated expenditures by September 2022 balanced out at $2,474,554.44, and revenue is estimated at $2,416,260.47, with the ending cash and investment balance at $58,293.97.
As far as funding through the state and the American Rescue Plan, the water department’s proposed budget for disbursements and receipts is $2,823,625.