Even though Census Day, scheduled for April 1, is a push for every household across the nation to fill out census data online, people are able to respond now. Accurate census counts help communities in a number of ways from potential financial assistance for individuals, cities, counties, schools and health care facilities, in addition to state and national government representation.
Packets asking for minimal information recently began arriving at households, however some misconceptions make some individuals hesitant to participate.
“There are no financial questions or any questions about if you’re a legal or an illegal citizen. None of the data is shared or used against you legally. It’s not like if you have debt or an outstanding warrant against you your information will be shared,” said Monroe County Census Count Committee Chairman John Allmond.
Questions include how many people live in a household on April 1; is the home a house, apartment or mobile home; what is the telephone number; and the occupants’ names, gender, date of birth and ethnicity.
It’s recommended for parents who have college students to fill out the census reflecting the dependents are members of their households, which adds to a more accurate count for Monroe County.
The U.S. Census Bureau will not share any of this information.
Allmond said during May through July census representatives will go door to door to households that have not responded to help them fill out the same vital information. As the schedule is now, the U.S. Census Bureau will report data to Congress and the president in December.
Next March, data will be sent to states, counties and cities for potential redistricting of government lines.
“People have several months to do it but the sooner you do, the better off everyone is,” Allmond said. “This directly effects how much money we’ll have trickling down.”
He warns people of any potential census scam.
“People will not ask for your Social Security number or credit card information,” he said.
Money or donations and anything dealing with a political party will not be asked for either.
Due to the coronavirus, the Monroe County Census Count Committee cancelled its strategy meeting last week planned to address a goal for public places to accommodate computers for Census Day.
A previous planning meeting detailed the goals of churches, schools and libraries to provide computers for people to fill out their census data online.
“Our committee has put it on hiatus until we see what happens from here. People can still go online, mail it in or call it in,” Allmond said.
For more information about the census, visit www.2020census.gov.